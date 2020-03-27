Uh oh! Social distancing must not be going to good in the Kardashian household.

On a preview of a new Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s episode Kim & Kourtney get into an argument. The disagreement was appeared to be on why Kourtney doesn’t stay home raising her children like how Kim does. The argument escalated FAST! Where Kourtney throws an object and Kim starts charging at her sister.

Hands were thrown, and its safe to say that Kim held her own.

Kim Kardashian Open Hand Smacks Her Sister Kourtney [VIDEO] was originally published on rnbphilly.com

