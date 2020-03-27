Rihanna Drops New Music After 4 Years And Fans Already Want More

The multifaceted artist finally took the time to give her other businesses a break and decided to bless fans with new music. Rihanna dropped in on Instagram to share the news of a new single ‘Believe It’ with OVO artist PartyNextDoor’s new album ‘PARTYMOBILE’.

Though she didn’t drop an entire album as she promised, fans are still excited about the collaboration making “Rihanna” and “Riri” trending on Twitter. Some of the navy members are definitely disappointed that the mogul only sang the chorus and expressing the need for more.

Rihanna going back to Fenty after singing 5 words pic.twitter.com/3W1r4CTmkA — Coach (@EdgarMuturi) March 27, 2020

“best make me believe it” echoing in my head for the next three years until rihanna gives us another lil feature pic.twitter.com/yoMjvJJ3go — 🤑 (@sidrxahmad) March 27, 2020

Rihanna is busy and booked with her business talents and the chorus may be just enough to hold stans over until her future project. Rihanna’s last musical release was her eighth studio album, ‘Anti’ in 2016.

