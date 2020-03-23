A List of 30 Creative Ways To Beat The Coronavirus Quarantine Cabin Fever

Cities are starting their lockdowns with closing bars, restaurants, malls, and anything else social in hopes to control the spreading of COVID-19. Whether you’re on week one or two, we’re sure all the days are starting to run together and cabin fever is starting to kick in.

Cabin fever is described as feeling restless, irritable, and other related symptoms resulting from long confinement or isolation indoors during the winter. Though we have passed the first day of spring, being quarantined at home without an official release date can make you feel crazy.

Here is a list of things to do if you have no idea how to get creative in your free time.

Update your social media. Spring clean your home. Start a blog or YouTube channel. Binge watch a new show. Rearrange your furniture. Make a vision board. Start a new book. Do at-home workouts. Phone a friend you haven’t spoken to in a while. Host a Facebook or Instagram live. Do a puzzle. Host a game night with your family. Clean out your closet. Plan a future vacation. Have a fun photo shoot. Start a scrapbook. Talk more with your children. Create something creative like a painting. Try a new recipe. Journal. Learn to meditate. Pray. Have a movie marathon. Write a letter to your future self. Have a DIY spa day. Listen to a podcast. Learn a new dance. Take your pet for a walk. Take a bubble bath. Create a life bucket list.

