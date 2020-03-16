In 2018, Andrew Gillum came within 34,000 votes of becoming Florida’s governor. Friday morning, he was discovered by police at a South Beach hotel in a room with bags of possible methamphetamine with a man who appeared to have overdosed on drugs, according to a Miami Beach police report.
According to The Miami Herald, police say they were called to the Mondrian South Beach early Friday morning and found paramedics treating 30-year-old Travis Dyson for an apparent heart attack. They say two other men were in the room: Aldo Mejias and Gillum. Dyson is reportedly a male escort, though nothing has been confirmed.
Gillum, who was not arrested, was reportedly too intoxicated to answer questions. An offense incident report says that officers found three clear plastic baggies of suspected crystal meth on the bed and floor.
Gillum, former mayor of Tallahassee, issued a statement Friday afternoon in which he denied using drugs.
Andrew Gillum Found In Miami Beach Hotel Room With Suspected Drugs, Police Say was originally published on blackamericaweb.com