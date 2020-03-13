Willow Smith Shaves Her Head During Performance Art Piece

Willow Smith’s long locks are gone. The outspoken teen shaved her head, again, in a live interactive experience. And the comments section agrees, she’s stunning.

Willow conducted lived in a glass box for 24 hours as apart of a performance art project titled “The Anxiety,” Page Six reports. Her rumored beau and fellow musician Tyler Cole did the honors, running a pair of clippers over her head until all her tendrils fell to the floor.

Proud mama Jada posted a video from the installation. “@willowsmith at her interactive experience. My baby shaved her head! Again!” she captioned the clip.

Willow first shaved her hair off when she was 12, in the middle of her Whip My Hair tour.

“I was just over it,” she told InStyle Magazine in 2018. “The truth of the song is ‘do want you want;’ it doesn’t actually have to do with hair. ‘Whip your hair’ is just a symbol for doing whatever you want. So in a way, I feel like it wasn’t even a rebellion because the song was saying that, and I was doing whatever I wanted and just being wild — but obviously, it was a rebellion to people who thought it meant something different. I was just over it; I was literally so done and said, ‘I’m going to show people that I’m not attached to this.’”

Willow and Tyler’s collaborative effort The Anxiety was released today.

