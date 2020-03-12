Meek Mill Blasts Authorities For Searching Private Jet Twice In 3 Days

Meek Mill is definitely no fan of the police considering his past legal ordeals, but by all accounts, he’s been keeping his nose out of trouble. Still, law enforcement is clearly hoping to catch the Philadelphia rapper slipping after searching his plane twice in a three-day span.

Mill, real name Robert Rihmeek Williams, appeared to be on vacation in Jamaica when his jet was stopped and searched on Tuesday (March 10). The Championships rapper shared video footage of the search via his Instagram story feed.

“Searching the jet againnnnnn,” Meek wrote in the story caption. “Somebody calling them, gotta be looking for drugs on us! That’s an insult.”

The Tuesday stop adds to another similar holdup in Miami, Fla. over the weekend when Meek and his entourage were initially en route to their beachside digs. It goes without saying that hip-hop stars have been unfairly targeted by police in the past, so Meek Mill’s complaints aren’t completely unwarranted.

Check out footage of the stops via The Shade Room and DJ Von TV below.

—

Photo: Getty

