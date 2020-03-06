Michelle Obama Had A Ball At Christina Aguilera’s Concert [Video]

What in the Women’s History Month is happening here!?

We wanted our forever first lady to run for office but she is clearly busy doing other things. Mrs. Obama was having a grand ol’ time at the Christina Aguilera show in Las Vegas. During the show a male dancer approached Michelle and got his Meg Thee Stallion on. Michelle was not shy at all and went a long with the party!

On the real, Michelle when your done having fun we need you in office..ASAP!

