SZA Says ‘Rolling Stone’ Cover With Megan Thee Stallion & Normani Will Be Her Last

You would have to be living under a rock to not know that Megan Thee Stallion, SZA, and Normani and currently turning heads and dominating their respective genres of music. Rolling Stone wants to make sure you know that is indeed the case by featuring the bombshells on the cover of it’s second annual “Women Shaping the Future” issue.

On the cover shot by photographer Campbell Addy, Megan, SZA, and Normani look G O O D donning all-black fits. The trio of Black queens is featured in the issue that boasts “revealing in-depth profiles” on the music artists as well as interviews from Regina King, Stacey Abrams, Natasha Lyonne, and other outstanding women in different fields.

While everyone was celebrating and lusting over the cover, SZA dropped a bomb amid its reveal. The CTRL crafter announced that this cover would be her last vowing in a series of tweets that she will not be doing any more photoshoots or interviews. She made sure to clarify it has nothing to do with her anxiety, but just a decision she has come to on her own.

Not doing any videos Interviews or photos for the rest of my life lol don’t ask .👍🏾 — SZA (@sza) February 19, 2020

S/o Normani and meg tho . My sisters who I love very much and respect deeply . Honored to be apart of ANYTHING w the two of those BLACK QUEENS . 🥺❤️🙏🏾👑 — SZA (@sza) February 20, 2020

My anxiety has .03% to do w outside opinion . I was bullied all through high school I could care less . It’s my OWN THOUGHTS THAT HIT DIFFERENT 🥴 — SZA (@sza) February 20, 2020

Despite that revelation, SZA never mentioned if she was stepping away from music altogether, so hey, who knows, maybe we can expect a collaboration from the three artists in the foreseeable future. As for Megan, she is currently pushing her new single “B.I.T.C.H” and says new music is on the way. Both her and Normani already linked up on the track “Diamonds” off the Birds of Prey soundtrack.

—

Photo: Cassidy Sparrow / Getty

SZA Says ‘Rolling Stone’ Cover With Megan Thee Stallion & Normani Will Be Her Last was originally published on hiphopwired.com