4 Reasons Why You Should Binge Watch Netflix’s Newest Reality Show ‘Love Is Blind’

If you decided to go against the trend of not watching Netflix’s current trending show, I’m here to tell you to give in!

Netflix has been on a roll with their “social experiment” shows and they’ve all been worth the binging. ‘Love is Blind’ premiered on February 13 dropping five episodes at a time for two weeks that followed the dating process of hopeful singles who were destined to get married to someone they’ve never seen before.

Think of ‘The Bachelor’ meets ‘Married at First Sight’. The reality show followed cast members while they dated various people in “pods” where they connected over conversations only. Not being able to visually see the individual you’re connecting with, challenged the question, is love blind?

Here are 4 reasons why you should take the weekend to binge-watch.

1. The cast is so relatable.

When you tune into the show, you will see that all of the cast members may just remind you of someone you know. The diverse love hopefuls range in different career paths, backgrounds, and morals but the goal is always the same. You find a little of yourself and your friends in the people on the show that makes that series that much more captivating.

2. It’s a new way to look at love.

In the dating scene, we can be very particular on what we’re looking for and ‘Love is Blind’ tests if we truly know what we want. Love is a word that is sometimes thrown around easily because we are so focused on what’s not really important. The show makes you realize love doesn’t have to be complicated and sometimes you are the one complicating things.

3. It makes you step out of your comfort zone.

Watching how the couples match inside the pods really makes you think about if you’re a shallow dater or not. In the era of swiping left and right after only viewing about five photos and a bio, Netflix challenged everything we thought we wanted in “love”. We see the men and women genuinely creating bonds without the pressures of looks, social status, and influences from our peers. Not being able to see the fiancé they choose displays that love is a risk and sometimes risks are worth it.

4. It’s a great conversation opener.

This series has become a cultural phenomenon and a trending topic! Everyone is talking about #LoveisBlindNetflix and if that isn’t enough to watch, the topics it covers create great conversations. Since it is a dating show where people are getting to know each other, various topics come forth that are great to discuss especially when dating. Exchanging morals, future goals, and family traditions are all material to cover in the dating stage or even with friends.

The show will take you on an emotional rollercoaster! You will see their initial meetings, proposals, honeymoon, wedding, and all the drama in between. Take some time to tune in to see if your love values stand or will they be tested.

Do you believe love is blind?

