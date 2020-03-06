Rapper/producer G-Eazy and Three Six Mafia’s Juicy J were named in a recently filed lawsuit that alleges the pair ripped off the original work of two Memphis artists for the Bay Area star’s “No Limit” hit single from 2017. DJ Squeeky and Gaylon Love say they own the rights to the track sampled for “No Limit” with the pair specifically naming the Three Six Mafia group member in the matter.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

As reported by TMZ, Squeeky and Love say their 1993 song “Lookin 4 Da Chewin” was used on the original drop for “No Limit” which also featured Cardi B and A$AP Rocky. The song has sold over 5 million copies according to the RIAA, and a remix was also released featuring French Montana, Belly, and the aforementioned Juicy J.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The outlet says that Squeeky and Love are aiming their legal angst at G-Eazy as it was a single from his 2017 album “The Beautiful and Damned,” and at Juicy because as a Memphis native familiar with their work, he should have taken steps to credit them properly the lawyer for the plaintiffs told TMZ.

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

There’s a possibility other people may be named in the lawsuit considering it’s one of the biggest songs in G-Eazy’s discography.

Other members of the Three Six Mafia have also been hit with recent lawsuits with Juicy J’s bandmate DJ Paul named in a new case along with Juicy J in a separate case. Hip-Hop Wired recently spoke with DJ Paul regarding his Trippie Redd collaboration “Death” and he says that he cleared the sample, a Three Six Mafia track titled “HIt A Muthaf*cka,” back in 1997.

—

Photo: Getty

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

G-Eazy & Juicy J Named In Lawsuit Over “No Limit” Sample was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Related

D.L. Chandler Posted 2 hours ago

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: