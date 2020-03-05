CLOSE
Stevie J Drags Love & Hip Hop: Miami Cast, Tweets “Retire Those Lace Fronts”

‘Love and Hip-Hop: Atlanta’ veteran Stevie J took to Twitter and critiqued the entire hair and makeup crew on “Love and Hip-Hop: Miami.”

“Good morning! Ladies retire those lace fronts from love n hip hop Miami! Except PM. Fire hair and makeup immediately, have our beautiful Sisters looking nuts out here!”

Of course, the backlash started to spark on social media and interestingly enough Trick Daddy was offended and decided to clap back.

All girl dogs get slapped down like the Bitch they is

The back and forth continued and Stevie J said, he said what he said! In his Instagram story, he explained he wants the executives to handle the women and men better in the hair and makeup department.

Does he have a point or should he leave women to handle this issue?

