Cassie, Alex & Baby Frankie Debut Family Photos [PHOTO]

Wife and new mom Cassie is living in abundance lately. She seems overjoyed and loved beyond measure, so it’s been a while since she’s peeked onto social media.

Lucky for us, we did get some, precious family photos from Cassie today. The newlywed shared flick of her FINE family, Alex, and Frankie. Frankie is just a few months old now.

Take a look at their new family photos.

Us

♥️

