According to TMZ, Gavin Porter, the nephew of acclaimed director and producer Tyler Perry has died. He was 26.

Porter, who had been sentenced to serve 20 years in prison for shooting and killing his biological father in 2016, was discovered hanging in his cell by prison officials a facility near St. Helena Parish.

Porter’s mother was informed by officials that her son had hung himself with a bedsheet while in solitary confinement. However, the family suspects foul play was involved in Porter’s death after he and another inmate had a fight on Saturday, resulting in the 26-year-old being sent to solitary confinement.

Report: Gavin Porter, Nephew Of Tyler Perry, Dead At 26 After Hanging Himself In Prison was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com