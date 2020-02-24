Erykah Badu Performs With Her Daughter Puma [VIDEO]

Erykah Badu has been thrilling audiences for the past two decades since she burst on the scene — now it seems her daughter Puma is ready to join her mom’s ranks as a stellar singer.

Check out the pair doing a duet for a Texas TV show this weekend:

Puma is really all grown up now. Do you think she’ll pursue singing full time? Her pops D.O.C. is a talented rapper and songwriter as well.

Do you think some celebrity kids are just destined to be entertainers because of the talent that runs in their blood?

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

