It’s not a secret that Fenty muse and model Slick Woods has been battling stage-3 skin cancer and with complications and serious side effects. Yet, her newest setback had her fans beyond concerned. See, the 23-year-old suffered a seizure as a result of her chemotherapy and her face and lips became very swollen.

“Man another seizure f*** the bullsh*t I’m going vegan #faceplant,” she wrote on Tuesday (Feb 18) of the seizure she suffered a few weeks ago.

As we previously reported, last month Slick, who was diagnosed with stage 3 melanoma (skin cancer) in November, posted a picture of herself in a wheelchair describing the effects of the chemotherapy she’s been receiving.

“Legs numb left hand still numb I hate this bullsh*t and the London gave me a wheelchair,” she wrote.

Slick shocked the world when she shared that she was undergoing chemo.

“How I feel about chemotherapy, shout out to everyone that gotta go through it. At least I’m bald already,” Slick told her nearly 900K followers. Soon after, she confirmed to the Shaderoom that she was “fighting for her life” as her stage 3 skin cancer was “spreading” to other parts so her body.

While she has her battles, she’s been clear that she doesn’t want anyone to treat her “like a victim.”

Listen…straight up prayers up to Slick. Cancer is a hard battle and we are rooting for her all the way.

Prayers Up! Model Slick Woods Suffers Seizure, Shows Swollen Face & Lips On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

