“You Are Still Our Sister”: Loni Love Sends Message To Tamar Braxton During The Real‘s 1,000th Episode Celebration

The ladies of The Real celebrated the 1,000th episode of their hit talk show on Monday, doing so in grand fashion, even featuring a visit from legendary talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.

But it was the more low-key moments that definitely stood out most, including a bold mention of axed host Tamar Braxton.

During a toast after watching a montage of moments from the series, the ladies got emotional.

“We really are the show that people doubted for a long time,” said Adrienne Houghton. “They never thought that a show like ours that represents women of color and women just in general, that a show like ours would make it to the 1,000th episode. To be Emmy Award winners, to be NAACP Award winners…we’ve done so much.”

Jeannie Mai also shed a tear when speaking on the ways they’ve opened up their lives to their viewers.

“You also think that when you get a talk show you think that you have to say everything right. You don’t want to piss people off and you also don’t want to expose your life because you’re not doing everything perfect,” she said. “We here have really shared every single thing that we went through.”

But Loni Love was the most emotional of all. With tears and makeup running down her face, she raised her glass to toast to Braxton.

“We do want to say something. I want to say to Tamar Braxton, you’re still our sister,” she said. “This is your 1,000th episode, too.”

While Tamera Mowry-Housley told Love her gesture was “sweet,” the rest of the ladies didn’t have too much of a reaction to that shout-out, probably because they know the last time Braxton was mentioned on the show, all hell temporarily broke loose.

Last summer, Love said on Twitter that Braxton was one of the people on her dream guest list, but when asked by Wendy Williams in September if she’d ever go back, Braxton definitely didn’t sound interested.

“Here’s the thing. I don’t want to be anybody’s marketing tool this season. No shade, but I just wish everybody well,” she said. “I just feel like sometimes God has to move you out of situations before you become more toxic to yourself. What if I was in a situation where I was doing The Braxtons and it’s very stressful and then I’m doing this other show where people are being catty behind my back. What kind of person would I be right now sitting on this couch? I wouldn’t be focused. I wouldn’t be ready for my transformation. I wouldn’t be ready for my elevation, and that’s why I got to go, I got to be on the up and up and up.”

Love and the ladies responded to the “catty” shade, saying that while she would be welcomed as a guest, after three years she needed to stop alleging she was stabbed in the back while a co-host.

“Tamar, nobody’s trying to use you as a marketing tool, sweetie,” Love remarked. “You apologized to us over the summer and we just thought, to close the circle…to mend fences, that was the intention. That is it. You are still welcome, my dear.”

This toast for Braxton also follows recent claims from a former friend of Love’s who claimed that she tried to get Braxton fired from The Real. Comedian and writer Cookie Hull claimed Love put the bug in the ear of those behind the show to cut her, which is line with claims Braxton made in the past about her.

“She told me she was going to try and get her off the show. She said that she only wanted to be the only ghetto girl on the show…she was trying to get rid of her,” Hull told Comedy Hype. “She showed me an email and she read it back to me and one of the things she said was…Tamar had just got on Dancing With the Stars. Being on Dancing With the Stars, she missed 52 episodes of The Real. I might be wrong but I’m pretty sure it was 52. She was pointing out to the network, well if she missed 52 tapings and the ratings haven’t changed or they getting better, we really don’t need her. And then she pointed out the fact that when Tamar got hurt on Dancing With The Stars, she was emailing the network, pointing out the fact that she would be an insurance liability because she was hurt, so she wasn’t then a good fit for the show anymore. I know she can’t specifically get her fired, but you can influence stuff by pointing out things. Because she was pointing those things out, that may have influenced them to get rid of Tamar.”

However, Love has said that she doesn’t have the power to get anyone fired and she didn’t do it at all. Love also recently, well, seemingly, responded to Hull’s comments by posting a quote from Winston Churchill in her InstaStories that read, “You will never reach your destination if you stop and throw stones at every dog that barks,” with the clapping hands emojis.

With that being said, seems like her toast to Braxton is where she stands on any stories about her and her former co-host.

It’s all love.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com.

