Twitter and a bunch of celebs were big mad when Gayle King dared to ask Lisa Leslie about the sexual assault allegations against the WNBA legend’s late friend Kobe Bryant. One in particular was Snoop Dogg, who called the journalist out her name and despite absolutely no one asking for his opinion, garnered a co-sign from Bill Cosby in the process.

King copped pleas, saying CBS dropped the clip with no context for the sake of ratings. As for Uncle Snoop, he slammed King, to put it mildly, going as far as saying, “Respect the family and back off, bitch, before we come get you.”

Snoop’s beef was King and her friend Oprah Winfrey allegedly doing the most when it comes to castigating Black men (Mo’Nique would agree) but being too quiet for someone like Harvey Weinstein.

While a lot of people co-signed Snoop’s anger, plenty of people say he went too far. However, we’re going to guess no one asked, “Hey, what does Bill Cosby think?”

Nevertheless, the shamed comedian serving a 3 to 10 year sentence for a sexual assault (and who was accused by over 80 women as well) chimed in to co-sign the conspiracy theory.

“. @SnoopDogg when they brought me to my gated community and placed me inside of my penthouse, they didn’t win nor did they silence me. It’s so sad and disappointing that successful Black Women are being used to tarnish the image and legacy of successful Black Men even in death,” wrote Cosby from his verified Twitter account.

Right now the only gated community Pill Cosby is jail, so there’s that. But he has reportedly been having a blast.

What a time.

While the idea that powerful Black women are being used to denigrate famous Black men is worthy of an honest discussion, there is no need for veiled threats. And a convicted sexual predator is the last person you’d needed taking up the argument.

Who Asked Him?: Bill Cosby Co-Signs Snoop Dogg Slamming Gayle King’s Alleged Tarnishing Of The Black Man was originally published on hiphopwired.com

