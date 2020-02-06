CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Gianna Bryant’s No. 2 Basketball Jersey Retired By Her School

Gianna Bryant’s No. 2 jersey was retired by Harbor Day School in Corona Del Mar, California, on Wednesday, her mother, Vanessa, shared on Instagram.

Vanessa Bryant shared a photo of Gianna’s No. 2 jersey framed and on display during a ceremony inside the school’s gymnasium. She wrote on Instagram:  “My Gigi. I love you! I miss you. You’ve taught us all that no act of kindness is ever too small. Mommy is still and will ALWAYS be so proud of you mamacita.”

Instagram stories posted by Vanessa Bryant show Harbor Day School staff and students sharing stories about Gianna, 13, who died when a helicopter carrying her, Kobe Bryant and seven others crashed in the hills near Calabasas, California, on Jan. 26.

Gianna was following in her father’s footsteps as a basketball player. She earned the nickname “Mambacita” because her tenacity on the basketball court was reminiscent of her father, whose nickname was “The Black Mamba.”

Celebrities React To The Deaths Of Kobe & Gianna Bryant On Social Media

36 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities React To The Deaths Of Kobe & Gianna Bryant On Social Media

Continue reading Celebrities React To The Deaths Of Kobe & Gianna Bryant On Social Media

Celebrities React To The Deaths Of Kobe & Gianna Bryant On Social Media

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z2LpaEojNYs Celebrities, politicians, and athletes from around the world have expressed their devastation over the loss of NBA legend Kobe Bryant. Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday, January 26. His 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore was also killed in the crash, reports TMZ sports. The two were headed to Mamba Academy for basketball practice when the helicopter crashed. The other victims have not been identified. Bryant was 41-years-old. Scroll through the tweets below to see reactions to their deaths below. We're sending prayers to the Bryant family and anyone else who lost their lives in this tragedy.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Gianna Bryant’s No. 2 Basketball Jersey Retired By Her School  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close