Syleena Johnson Discusses Womanhood In New Album, Highlights From Her Journey To Fitness & More [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Syleena Johnson is gearing up to release her first album since 2014. Titled Woman, the album is slated speak to the power of women’s place in society, in relationships and more. She called in today to discuss its January 31 release, and also dished on her diet and fitness routine as she continues to train for her next fitness competition.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

RELATED: Syleena Johnson Shows Off 50-Pound Weight Loss [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Syleena Johnson Says Rickey Smiley’s Book Is The Truth! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: