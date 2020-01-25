CLOSE
Chance the Rapper Bringing Back ‘Punk’d’ From MTV

Chance the Rapper is set to host a brand new season of Punk’d, an early 2000’s hit TV show on MTV that allowed Ashton Kutcher to prank high profile celebrities. The first clip has hit the internet, displaying Megan Thee Stallion’s antics during a showdown with a wild gorilla on the loose… sort of!

The show will be shown on a brand new mobile media service called Quibi.

Will you be watching?

Close