The country is still on alert after recent attacks in Iran, U.S. prisoners are dying due to horrible prison conditions, and a Japenese influencer is giving away millions of dollars to people who RT him just to see if money will make them happy!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Follow @TheRSMS

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: