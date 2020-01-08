Judge Set To Thumbs-Up $215m Class-Action Suit With 18,000 Patients Sexually Abused By Dr. George Tyndall

Dr. George Tyndall terrorized, traumatized, and abused nearly 18,000 patients during his tenure as an OBGYN at the University of Southern California.

According to the LATimes, US District Judge Stephen Wilson is “inclined to accept” a record-breaking settlement against Tyndall for his decade of sexual abuse and harassment. The settlement is not only record-breaking due to the amount of money, but also the fact that 18,000 women will receive restitution from this lawsuit regardless of whether they formally accused the doctor of abuse.

While this settlement will absolve USC of much of their legal troubles, there are still more than 600 state lawsuits that will still be pending against the University. Once they became aware of Tyndall’s behavior, they fired him, but failed to make formal reports of the sexual abuse until months later during a Department of Education probe.

USC said in a statement after the hearing that it was “pleased with the court’s decision.” The statement added: “This settlement provides respectful and confidential relief to Tyndall patients at the student health center and formalizes a broad array of campus reforms.”

Yeah, we bet.

Annika Martin, one of the lead attorneys representing women in the federal case, said the lack of any objections from Tyndall’s former patients and the large participation rate were an endorsement of the settlement. “We tried very hard to get this right,” Martin told The Times in an interview. “It looks like something that many class members found to be a safe way to stand up and be counted and hold the school accountable.”

Tyndall and his lawyer N. Denise Taylor, a woman, are STILL denying that he is guilty of any wrongdoing.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.