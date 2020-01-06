Queen Latifah Reportedly Has A Son, Name Revealed [REPORT]

We now know the name of Queen Latifah’s alleged son.

According to Love B. Scott, the rapper and actress welcomed baby Rebel with longtime partner Eboni Nichols back in 2019. The couple met back in 2009 on the set of “Dancing with the Stars.” They’ve been together since 2013.

Queen Latifah has yet to publicly confirm the birth of her child.

Still, peep photos of the beautiful baby boy Rebel here.

Source: Love B. Scott