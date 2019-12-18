Gucci Mane Might Have Released the Most Lit Holiday Song ‘Jingle Bales’

DMX might have had the most lit Christmas carol until Gucci Mane’s latest release of ‘Jingle Bales’! Gucci started to tease the release of his upcoming holiday album East Atlanta Santa 3 set to be available on December 20th on his Instagram account.
Soon after he gave us a teaser of the song with a video of him kicking it in his mansion followed up with the release of his official video for ‘Jingle Bales’ Check out the official video below
RELATED STORY: Merry Lit-Mas! 13 Hip Hop Holiday Songs That’ll Have Your Yuletide Jumping
