It looks like congrats is in order for model/ singer Cassie and her new hubby Alex Fine! Sources say the newlyweds have welcomed their new baby girl into the world and her name is Frankie Fine. Such a cute name!!! Baby Frankie reportedly weighed in at 8 lbs., 4 oz and measured 21 inches long. Congrats to the new parents!! Check out some of my fav pics of the new mama below:

@PersiaNicole Posted 23 hours ago

