Everything comes out in the light. R. Kelly has now been hit with bribery charges stemming from the fake ID he allegedly obtained for Aaliyah in order to marry the late singer when she was underage.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, on Thursday (Dec. 5), officials in New York filed a revised indictment in federal court in Brooklyn that says R. Kelly and others paid an Illinois official for “fraudulent identification document” for an ID’d only as “Jane Doe” on Aug. 30, 1994.

If you add up the dates, that Jane Doe would be Aaliyah (Aaliyah D. Haughton), who infamously married R. Kelly in 1994 when she was only 15 years old. The marriage would be annulled mere months later due to her age.

In the Surviving R. Kelly docuseries, R. Kelly’s former road manager recalled obtaining a fake ID for Aaliyah. It’s been reported the late singer and R. Kelly were married on Aug. 31, 1994.

R. Kelly was already facing charges of racketeering, kidnapping, forced labor and sexual exploitation, just in Brooklyn. But before BK can get at him, the “Step In the Name of Love” singer is going to trial in April 2020 in Chicago on charges including child pornography and obstruction of justice.

The singer is currently being held without bail. Don’t expect him to ever get out.

New Charge Against R. Kelly Linked To His Marriage To Aaliyah was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Related