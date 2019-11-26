Papa John’s Ex-CEO Says “It Just Doesn’t Taste As Good” After Eating 40 Pizzas In 30 Days

“Better ingredients, better pizza,” is Papa John‘s slogan but ousted founder John Schnatter says the pizza is no longer the wave.

And of course, to validate it, he’s eaten more than 40 pies just in the last month.

No… seriously.

“I’ve had over 40 pizzas in the last 30 days, and it’s not the same pizza, it’s not the same product, It just doesn’t taste as good. The way they’re making the pizza is just not fundamental to what makes a Papa John’s pizza,” John Schnatter said in an interview with Fox affiliate WDRB in Louisville, Kentucky that has since gone viral.

The Papa John interview is lovely pic.twitter.com/bpDMDm9t9G — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 26, 2019

The pizza mogul hasn’t done an interview in over a year so he was pretty honest when speaking about the company he created going to sh*t.

“He doesn’t really have a passion for quality, and probably most important — he doesn’t have a passion for people,” Schnatter said of newly appointed president Rob Lynch who used to run Arby’s.

Social media was eager to comment on Schnatter’s appearance since he looked awfully moist, had a noticeably deeper voice than in Papa John’s commercials and still has an affinity for red button-up shirts.

“I’ve had over 40 pizzas in the last 30 days” – said Papa John, as garlic butter sweat ran down his face pic.twitter.com/N1Uu2OHTfJ — Barstool Sports (@BarstoolsTweets) November 26, 2019

Why is he so wet — VP Rufus Cornpone (@gimmegrits) November 26, 2019

just want to acknowledge his commitment to wearing gaudy red button downs even if they can’t have the papa john’s logo anymore https://t.co/vfTBFBTMCY — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) November 26, 2019

“The day of reckoning will come,” he said to end the interview, but no one really knew what he was talking about.

Schnatter resigned from his post as chairman in 2018 after admitting to using the N-word during a company conference call earlier that year. He’d previously stepped down as CEO in 2017 after slamming NFL players for kneeling during the national anthem in protest of police brutality.

Even after donating $1 million to an HBCU, the pizza binge eater may forever be disgraced.

Papa John’s Ex-CEO Says “It Just Doesn’t Taste As Good” After Eating 40 Pizzas In 30 Days was originally published on cassiuslife.com

