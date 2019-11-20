Let’s throwback to 2010 real quick. A time when Snooki hair bumps were in, the iPhone 4 was just hitting shelves, and Ariana Grande was best known for playing Cat Valentine on Nickelodeon’s Victorious. A LOT has gone down since then and A LOT of music has been made. The Billboard staff picked their 100 favorite albums from the decade. Below are the top 20 albums.

20. The Weeknd, House of Balloons (2011)

19. Taylor Swift, 1989 (2014)

18. Vampire Weekend, Modern Vampires of the City (2013)

17. Solange, A Seat at the Table (2016)

16. Drake, Take Care (2011)

15. Kendrick Lamar, good kid, m.A.A.d city (2012)

14. Katy Perry, Teenage Dream (2010)

13. Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy (2018)

12. Daft Punk, Random Access Memories (2013)

11. Beyoncé, Beyoncé (2013)

10. Adele, 21 (2011)

9. Robyn, Body Talk (2010)

8. Ariana Grande, Thank U Next (2019)

7. Rihanna, Anti (2016)

6. Kacey Musgraves, Golden Hour (2018)

5. Kendrick Lamar, To Pimp a Butterfly (2016)

4. Taylor Swift, Red (2012)

3. Frank Ocean, Channel Orange (2012)

2. Beyoncé, Lemonade (2016)

1. Kanye West, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy (2010)

Check out the full list of the 100 favorite albums here. What are yours?

Billboard’s 100 Best Albums of the Decade was originally published on radionowindy.com

Related

Mallory Posted 15 hours ago

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: