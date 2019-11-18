CLOSE
Jay-Z Allegedly Disappointed in Colin Kaepernick’s Handling of NFL Workout

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick may have blown his last chance of being in the NFL after failing to show up to a private workout opportunity held over the weekend.

The workout, which was supposed to have 32 clubs in attendance to scout Kaepernick was said to be put together by Roc Nation founder Jay-Z, who recently entered a partnership with the NFL earlier this year.

However, it looks like Jay-Z may not be too happy with Kaepernick after he failed to adhere to the NFL’s guidelines regarding Saturday’s workout.

The former NFL quarterback made headlines when he switched locations of the workout last minute.

Media personality Nessa Diab and long-term girlfriend of Kaepernick announced details of the new location via Instagram stating…

 

Sources close to Jay-Z say he is disappointed in Kaepernick’s decision to turn a “legitimate workout” into a publicity stunt.

However, the 32-year-old free agent said the venue was changed to allow the media to be in attendance in efforts to create transparency.

“The NFL has demanded that as a precondition to the workout, Mr. Kaepernick sign an unusual liability waiver that addresses employment-related issues and rejected the standard liability waiver from physical injury proposed by Mr. Kaepernick’s representatives,” Kaepernick’s team said in a statement.

Kaepernick moved his workout to a high school about 44 miles from the Falcons’ training grounds.

The NFL released a statement shortly after deeming him a no show stating, “We are disappointed that Colin did not appear for his workout. Today’s session was designed to give Colin what he has consistently said he wants, an opportunity to show his football readiness and desire to return to the NFL.”

Rap Mogul Jay-Z has been a huge supporter of Kaepernick’s movement in the past and recently received a lot of criticism for working closely with the NFL without attempting to reconcile the differences between Kaepernick and the NFL.

It looks like the former player may have lost yet another useful Ally in his quest for social justice in the NFL.

Jay-Z Allegedly Disappointed in Colin Kaepernick's Handling of NFL Workout

