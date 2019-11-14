7 Unwritten Rules Of A Black Family Thanksgiving

It’s already November 14th, so you know what that means — every foody’s favorite holiday is right around the corner.

When it comes to celebration and decorations, some folks tend to skip over Thanksgiving and go straight from Halloween to Christmas. But Black folks are very different in that regard. Thanksgiving is a staple within Black families, as it allows everything we already love to come together in one space: Food, music, family, and fun.

One Twitter user wrote, “November is the month you see who was raised right with their Thanksgiving hot takes. Like what’s your favorite/hated dessert? Do you eat turkey/ham? Are black people out here eating pumpkin pie?”

Just like most things regarding Black folks, Thanksgivings with Black families have certain unwritten rules that everyone subconsciously knows and abides by. Like the fact that all the aunts have been cooking for two days, yet dinner won’t be ready until 3pm or later.

Dear black folks, yall need to start thanksgiving dinner now so itll be ready by the 28th😂😂 — 🏳️‍🌈A_Zvlvlov3_🏳️‍🌈 (@lahando) October 16, 2019

And let’s not forget the fact that Thanksgiving food has to last you for about 3 weeks, because no one is cooking again until Thanksgiving. @TheRealCoolie tweeted, “Black people cook too much, everytime I open the fridge I feel like Ima be eatin Thanksgiving for the next 2 weeks.”

Facts!

In honor of Turkey Day rapidly approaching, check out a few unwritten rules that every Black family lives by on Thanksgiving below.

—

No eating all day until dinner time.

On Thanksgiving Black Ppl Dont Eat Breakfast We Starve Until Da Food Ready 🤣💯 — Charmaine 💫 (@suave931) October 29, 2018

—

Brace yourself for nosey relatives tryna get all up in your business.

In honor of Thanksgiving tomorrow, this is for all the nosey relatives that are coming over and want to know everything that's going on with you 😂 pic.twitter.com/RN97AsEX4m — Dani Akuaa 🌹✨ (@Ayee_its_Aquaa) November 22, 2017

—

Even though you’re only going from the living room to the dinning room all day, you must look cute.

How I’m about to be walking into the living room with nice outfit on Thanksgiving 😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/SoHEQxOWZI — 🍁 Pip Pip Cheerio 🎄 (@danayshiaavette) November 1, 2018

—

Sneak a bite of the food if Grandma’s prayer is going on too long.

Family: “May we bow our heads for prayer.” Me, while everybody’s eyes closed: pic.twitter.com/gPZZcS8s4d — X (@XLNB) October 26, 2018

—

When your cousin says let’s take a walk, you take a walk if you want to have tolerance for your family and an appetite for the food.

I remember when I was finally old enough to "take a walk" before the Thanksgiving meal. Took my cousin and I's relationship to the next level. We were always close but this solidified us. — michael (@michaelilynch) October 8, 2018

—

Stay out of grown folks business, unless they ask for your opinion.

Black culture is still being too young to listen to “Grown Folks Business” or sit at the actual dining room table for Thanksgiving dinner…and you’re in your mid 20’s. 🙄 #GrowingUpBlack — Jassy Alexandra (@oohyesitsjassy) November 23, 2017

—

Leftover last until christmas.

Black Mom: "we still got leftover turkey from Thanksgiving, y'all can eat that tomorrow for Christmas" — Dayvia Amore (@dayvia_Amore) December 24, 2013

7 Unwritten Rules Of A Black Family Thanksgiving

