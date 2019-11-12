Beware: this story is f*ckin gross.

While driving home, your most rational fear is probably getting into a fender bender or perhaps getting stuck at too many red lights. But for Heidi Van Tassel, things went much worse — and disgusting while she was driving home near the Hollywood Walk of Fame after grabbing dinner with friends, a homeless man named Jere Blessings threw a huge bucket of diarrhea on her.

What makes things even worse is that it was HOT.

“It was diarrhea. Hot liquid. I was soaked, and it was coming off my eyelashes and into my eyes,” Van Tassel told NBC. “Paramedics who came to treat me said there was so much of it on me, that it looked like the man was saving it up for a month.”

SEE ALSO: Baby Dies From Diaper Rash After Wearing Maggot-Infested Pamper For 14 Days

After the disgusting attack, Van Tassel was rushed to Hollywood Presbyterian Hospital and was immediately tested for infectious diseases because she came in direct contact with feces.

Records confirm that while parked, Blessings pulled Tassel out of her car, dragged her to the middle of the street, and proceeded to dump the sh*t-filled bucket on her head.

“It was all inside my car because it was so much. He just kept pouring it and splattering it all over me,” she said.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Despite the stomach-churning attack, which Van Tassel says has given her PTSD, she doesn’t want the man to go to jail because she knows that isn’t what’s best for him.

“He doesn’t need jail time. He needs mental health care,” Van Tassel said. “I have empathy for him. Because he needs help.”

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Sh*t Got Real: Homeless Man Pours Bucket of Steaming Diarrhea over Woman’s Head was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Related

Team CASSIUS Posted 20 hours ago

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: