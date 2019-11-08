Money really talks.

A$AP Rocky has made an announcement that he will be the headlining a show in Sweden this coming December.

The announcement comes in the months following A$AP’s very public, and widely publicized incarceration in the country. A$AP was arrested for assault, held in the country for three weeks, he wound up being convicted and ultimately was given a two year suspended sentence for his crimes.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“After tremendous support from the Swedish fans, he returns to Stockholm for a long-awaited gig for all his supporters,” a Live Nation rep said in a statement Friday.

Rocky will perform at the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm on Dec. 11. The show will also include Swedish artists, with a portion of proceeds going toward the non-profit Swedish Network of Refugee Support Groups (FARR).

In a statement from A$AP’s attorney in Sweden, Slobodan Jovicic said “the court has recognized that Rocky and his party were followed and harassed, that no bottle was used, that Rocky didn’t act in a joined attack with the others and that Rocky didn’t inflict any wounds on the victim and that is a win.”

Tickets for the December show in Sweden go on sale Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. local time, and can be purchased here.

A$AP Rocky Planning To Perform In Sweden For The First Time Since Assault Conviction was originally published on cassiuslife.com