Meek Mill Wants To Build A “Super School” In Philadelphia

Meek Mill continues to fight for systematic reform, and this time his focus is in the Philadelphia school system. On November 5th, Meek tweeted:

“Since they got like 30 abandoned schools in Philly…. Can we buy one and build a super school in our own neighborhood!” With over 16.1k likes on the single tweet, it seems plenty of people agree with Meeks idea.

Senator Vincent Hughes replied to his tweet, stating, “Let’s talk! @SenatorHughes would love to discuss ways to improve the Philadelphia school system.”

Chris O’Connell from Fox 29 also retweeted Meek’s tweet, “I’m hoping the stakeholders reach out and have this conversation with @MeekMill. Bold ideas get bold results. Think differently. #investinschool”

As he continues to fight for reform, along side (as he puts it) his billionaire friends, Meek has the power to not only finance an idea this bold, but also use education has a way to help the community and give children more opportunities to flourish.

The Philadelphia School District has also been plagued by major budget cuts over the last couple of years, and this has sparked debates and protests in the most severely affected areas. This continues to be a major issue in Philadelphia, and there needs to be BIG and BOLD ideas to start finding real solutions.

Meek Mill didn’t specifies on what a “super school” would consist of, but with his notoriety, connections, and a blue print from someone like LeBron James, this could be just the start of something huge.

Since they got like 30 abandoned schools in Philly …. can we buy one and build a super school in our own neighborhood! I hang wit a lot of billionaires that really care about education .. “all we need is one school to start! “ — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) November 5, 2019

And I have the resources to bring this to life!! https://t.co/gl52tTajeQ — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) November 6, 2019

