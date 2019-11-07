Eddie Murphy Allegedly Warned Whitney Houston Not To Marry Bobby Brown

As the days near closer to the release of A Song for You: My Life With Whitney Houston, a book by Whitney Houston’s former confidant Robyn Crawford, new excerpts continue to reveal just how much Crawford took in of Houston’s life spanning from her career, to her romantic relationships.

As Crawford confirmed years-long rumors that she and the megastar were once involved in a physical relationship before becoming platonic friends, Crawford claims that one of Houston’s ex-boyfriends, comedic superstar Eddie Murphy, tried to warn the singer against marrying R&B singer Bobby Brown.

In the exclusive excerpt obtained by PEOPLE, Crawford says she watched as Houston became enamored with Murphy during the course of their relationship. The two became an item in the mid 1980’s when their careers were skyrocketing to monumental fame. “She was more interested in Eddie Murphy, but he was elusive,” writes Crawford. Crawford claims Houston “lost herself” in the throes of their relationship.

“One day when Eddie was supposed to come for dinner, I caught a glimpse of Whitney,” writes Crawford. “She was wearing a black dress and low-heeled slingbacks. For a moment, I thought ‘Boy, I wish she was doing that for me.’”

When Murphy skipped out on the night in question, Crawford writes that it left Houston “devastated.” Crawford claims she became concerned for her friend after noticing Houston was developing an unhealthy focus on her relationship with Murphy.

However, years after they broke up, Crawford says Houston received a surprising call on the morning of her wedding day on July 18, 1992.

“[That day] Eddie Murphy called to say she was making a mistake,” Crawford writes, “but she pressed ahead.” As we know the rest is history as the two stayed married until their divorce 14 years later.

Crawford also expanded upon observing Houston’s heart-break multiple times over the course of their friendship which lasted about 30 years. Because of that she took on the role of Houston’s protector and advocate, a role which she carried close to her heart even until this day.

“I have a lot of beautiful, wonderful, exciting, adventurous, loving, caring memories of Whitney,” she says. “Whitney was a beautiful friend, the friend that I prayed for.”

