Kanye West added another number one album to his roster earlier this week with “Jesus is King.”

This is West’s 9th consecutive album to debut at the top slot of The Billboard 200. The rapper is now tied with Eminem for the most consecutive number ones on the Billboard 200 charts.

“Number one in the country right now, number one in the world right now, Jesus is King,” West declared at his Baton Rouge, Sunday Service concert last Friday on Bethany Church grounds. “Number one song, number one album and they told me I would (inaudible) if I gave my life to Christ but God is showing out.”

After the concert, 1,000 people reportedly came to faith in Jesus Christ. Now, the American Bible Society says they are giving away up to 1,000 free Bibles to any of his fans inquiring to read the Word.

Anyone in the U.S. interested in receiving a Bible can do so by filling out the form at this link: abs.bible/kanye.

Source: Christian Post

Kanye West’s ‘Jesus is King’ Hits Number 1; American Bible Society Offering Free Bibles to Fans was originally published on getuperica.com