Solange Reveals She And Her Husband Alan Ferguson Have Split

All week on social media, fans and more began speculating on whether or not Solange and her husband Alan Ferguson had separated or worse, divorced. Even some rumors persisted that she was stepping out with another man altogether and well, had moved on before letting us know she had dropped the old one.

Well, you know SOLO isn’t one to hold her tongue and on Instagram today, she confirmed that she and Ferguson had parted ways.

“the past 2 years have brought me more physical and spiritual transition and evolution than ever before. my body left me with no choice but to listen and be still,” Solange captioned a photo of herself. “Within that stillness i begin my journey in confronting my worst enemy, fear. iive lived my best and worst moments in front of the lens and gaze of the world since i was a teenager. ive always tried to live in my truth no matter how ugly or full of love it is. ive also tried to carve out the space to protect my heart, and my life as it unfolds, evolves, and changes. 11 years ago i met a phenomenal man who changed every existence of my life. early this year we separated and parted ways, (and tho it ain’t nan no body business ) i find it necessary to protect the sacredness of my personal truth and to live in it fully just as I have before and will continue to do. it is unfair to not have power of your own story as you shape and mold and rewrite it yourself. a n**ga ain’t perfect, but im leaning into the fear of the unknown and all the glory and power i know exist within god and the universes grace. may all of your transitions no matter how big or small, be kind to you and filled with incredible love and light!”

We know Solo moves to her own drum so we wish her nothing but the best.

Earlier this year the singer released a personal ode to the city she first felt love for in When I Get Home.

