Rapper YG Denies Cheating On Kehlani After Video Surfaces Showing The Rapper Kissing Another Woman

Things got a bit rocky for YG and Kehlani’s still “budding” relationship for a hot minute. A video shared by The Shaderoom on Oct.30 showed the “FDT” rapper getting extremely close with a woman outside of Poppy Nightclub following Todd Gurley’s Halloween party. While it was not clear, it looked like YG, and the eager woman got in close to lock lips.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
In the video, YG is seen having a conversation with the mystery woman from the passenger seat of a red Lamborghini. The door eventually lifts up, allowing the woman to get in closer. When the person filming gets a better view of the action, it appears YG grabs the woman’s face and pulls her in for a kiss.
View this post on Instagram
TSR STAFF: Tanya P.! @Tanyaxpayne ______________________ #TSRExclusive: Roommates, we broke the story that #YG and #Kehlani were officially an item, but looks like the tea doesn’t stop there! Just last night #YG got caught slippin’ after trying to get at a girl outside of Poppy Night club in Los Angeles. ______________ Looks like after a fun night with his crew, YG hopped in a fire red lambo but right before he took off, our video shows he’s talking to a girl who is crouching down for a cute lil’ chit chat. The convo must have been good cause a few seconds later YG lifts his doors to get up close & personal. ________________ After the exchange, the mystery girl’s friend was RET TO GO and wasn’t happy about their cupcake sesh. You can hear her telling her friend to “wrap this sh*t up.” The mystery girl wrapped it up (thanks to her friend) and both women went their way, YG also left with his squad. ________________ The timing is interesting given Kehlani JUST posted a photo of them together just a day ago. There’s no word if YG met the mystery woman that night or—read more by clicking the link in the bio! (📸: Backgrid)
The rapper has denied cheating but says he got “carried away” and was extremely intoxicated. He even took to his IG stories to shoot down the story stating in all caps, “I LOVE KEHLANI. I WOULD NEVER.”
A person partying that night with YG tells TMZ the woman only got close to ask for a pic, and the rapper wasn’t in the mood, but there wasn’t spit swapping.
Bossip reports a source close to the rapper basically blamed it on the alcohol and that there is nothing to see here.
“He was drunk, got carried away, and it was very regretful for putting himself in that situation and hurting #Kehlani. He has no romantic connection to the girl, just a drunken moment carried away.”
The couple just went public with their relationship in September, which the “You Should Be Here” singer claims was bubbling for five years. Despite Kehlani deleting a photo she posted of the rapper recently cause that’s how this generation expresses anger, the couple is still going strong.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / GettyFollow @TheRSMS
Rapper YG Denies Cheating On Kehlani After Video Surfaces Showing The Rapper Kissing Another Woman was originally published on cassiuslife.com