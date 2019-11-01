Things got a bit rocky for YG and Kehlani’s still “budding” relationship for a hot minute. A video shared by The Shaderoom on Oct.30 showed the “FDT” rapper getting extremely close with a woman outside of Poppy Nightclub following Todd Gurley’s Halloween party. While it was not clear, it looked like YG, and the eager woman got in close to lock lips.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In the video, YG is seen having a conversation with the mystery woman from the passenger seat of a red Lamborghini. The door eventually lifts up, allowing the woman to get in closer. When the person filming gets a better view of the action, it appears YG grabs the woman’s face and pulls her in for a kiss.

The rapper has denied cheating but says he got “carried away” and was extremely intoxicated. He even took to his IG stories to shoot down the story stating in all caps, “I LOVE KEHLANI. I WOULD NEVER.”

A person partying that night with YG tells TMZ the woman only got close to ask for a pic, and the rapper wasn’t in the mood, but there wasn’t spit swapping.

Bossip reports a source close to the rapper basically blamed it on the alcohol and that there is nothing to see here.

“He was drunk, got carried away, and it was very regretful for putting himself in that situation and hurting #Kehlani. He has no romantic connection to the girl, just a drunken moment carried away.”

The couple just went public with their relationship in September, which the “You Should Be Here” singer claims was bubbling for five years. Despite Kehlani deleting a photo she posted of the rapper recently cause that’s how this generation expresses anger, the couple is still going strong.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Rapper YG Denies Cheating On Kehlani After Video Surfaces Showing The Rapper Kissing Another Woman was originally published on cassiuslife.com