It’s no secret that Serena Williams and her baby girl Alexis Olympia Jr. are one of the best mother-daughter duos out there!
While we thought the pics of the 2-year-old serving as the flower girl for a recent wedding was too cute, their newest picture together takes the cake.
“@olympiaohanian and @realqaiqai love stretching in their @PampersUS #Cruisers360 FIT diapers with the super comfy waistband… or as we call them in our house: baby “yoga pants.” #PampersPartner #WildChild,” the GOAT wrote on Instagram.
Take a look:
To no one’s surprise, her fans loved the pics.
“Is that a thigh muscle already???!! Damn what am I doing with my life!” she exclaimed.
One user wrote mzgapeach77 :@realqaiqai Qai gets the bag,” while another simply stated, “Queen.”
We agree. We definitely stan our queens.
Namaste.
Serena Williams' Little Girl Is Living Her Best Life On The 'Gram
Serena Williams' Little Girl Is Living Her Best Life On The 'Gram
1.1 of 32
2.2 of 32
3.3 of 32
4.4 of 32
5.5 of 32
6.6 of 32
7.7 of 32
8.8 of 32
9.9 of 32
10.10 of 32
11.11 of 32
12.12 of 32
13.13 of 32
14.14 of 32
15.15 of 32
16.16 of 32
17.17 of 32
18.18 of 32
19.19 of 32
20.20 of 32
21.21 of 32
22.22 of 32
23.23 of 32
24.24 of 32
25.25 of 32
26.26 of 32
27.27 of 32
28.28 of 32
29.29 of 32
30.30 of 32
31.31 of 32
32.32 of 32
Get Your Zen On! Serena Williams And Olympia Doing Yoga Together Is The Absolute Cutest! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com