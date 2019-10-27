CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Andrew Wiggins Is Donating $22 For Every Point He Scores To Underprivileged Youth

“The goal is and will always be to help kids be kids and play sports,” said Wiggins.

NBA player Andrew Wiggins is on a mission to make an impact both on and off the court during the 2019-2020 season. According to NBA.com, for every point that he scores this season, Wiggins will donate to a nonprofit organization focused on empowering youth.

The philanthropic initiative is something that the Canadian basketball player started last season. The Minnesota Timberwolves forward—who dons the number 22—will donate $22 for every point that he scores to disadvantaged children who participate in organized sports. Last season he netted 1,321 points and donated $29,062. “I’m proud to announce for the second year straight I’ll be donating $22 for every point I score towards supporting underprivileged children who face barriers in participating in organized sports,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “The goal is and will always be to help kids be kids and play sports!”

This isn’t the first social good initiative that Wiggins has led. In 2016, he joined forces with Adidas to refurbish the Dufferin Clark Community Centre in Ontario where he played basketball as a youngster. The center received new equipment, benches, hoops, a scoreboard and a new youth room.

There are several NBA players who have been dedicated to helping underprivileged youth. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James recently surprised one of the students from his I Promise School with a shopping spree just in time for the new school year. Brooklyn Nets player Jarrett Allen provided underprivileged children with free haircuts in Brooklyn. Los Angeles Clippers small forward Kawhi Leonard teamed up with the Los Angeles-based nonprofit Baby2Baby and the L.A. Clippers Foundation to donate one million backpacks to children from low-income families.

SEE ALSO:

LeBron James Surprises Student With Back-To-School Shopping Spree

NBA Player Jarrett Allen Provides Haircuts For Children In Brooklyn

Los Angeles Lakers v Los Angeles Clippers

'What It Do, Baybeee?' Twitter Reacts To NBA Openers With Hilarious Gifs And Memes

22 photos Launch gallery

'What It Do, Baybeee?' Twitter Reacts To NBA Openers With Hilarious Gifs And Memes

Continue reading ‘What It Do, Baybeee?’ Twitter Reacts To NBA Openers With Hilarious Gifs And Memes

'What It Do, Baybeee?' Twitter Reacts To NBA Openers With Hilarious Gifs And Memes

The highly anticipated NBA regular season tipped off Tuesday night with two marquee matchups featuring some of the sport's biggest names. And while the first game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the defending champion Toronto Raptors didn't disappoint with a close game, the second contest between the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers and crosstown rivals Los Angeles Clippers failed to live up to many of its expectations. Twitter users noticed, and then some. READ MORE: People Say LeBron James Shut Up And Dribbled By Playing In China But it wasn't just the players on the court who got some hilarious, if not malicious, meme and gif treatments. Some of the social media ridicule was aimed at the color commentators, too. Chris Webber, the consistent target of online hate whenever he announces games, worked the first contest and immediately began trending on Twitter for all the wrong reasons. https://twitter.com/AntNotar12/status/1186810256615235584?s=20 But Reggie Miller, not to be outdone, made some of his own Twitter traction while announcing the Lakers game when he referred to Chicago as a state. But it was the Lakers' team as a whole that many NBA fans on Twitter found to be suspect. Thousands of tweets even tried to resurrect Carmelo Anthony, the exiled free agent who may or may not have been cracking a wry smile watching the Lakers lose after the team reportedly snubbed him for a roster spot. Fans suggested Melo deserved a roster spot over the hodgepodge of players competing in the losing effort. Outside of newly acquired star Anthony Davis and LeBron James, the latter of whom had a lackluster showing in the loss, the rest of the team seemed to leave a lot to be desired. https://twitter.com/Ques03/status/1186885757819965440?s=20 Dwight Howard, who signed with the Lakers in the summer after enduring a season of injury and ridicule last year, was back to being ridiculed Tuesday night after he scored only three points in 19 minutes. Howard, who stands at nearly 7 feet tall, was mocked for how his shorts appeared to fit him and had a dunk attempt blocked by the Clippers' star player and defensive ace, Kawhi Leonard (the same guy who went viral over the summer for saying "What it dooo, baybeee?"), who is shorter at 6 foot, 7 inches. https://twitter.com/DimeUPROXX/status/1186864812539699200?s=20 Howard and the Lakers' other center, JaVale McGee, combined for fewer rebounds than Patrick Beverley, the Clippers' energetic starting point guard who is just 6'1. https://twitter.com/BTCballer1/status/1186881076372787200?s=20 Fresh off an NBA title with Golden State in June, point guard Quinn Cook signed with the Lakers in the offseason. But his first official game in purple and gold was a wash, as he missed the same wide-open shots that he routinely made for the Warriors. Twitter users took notice, and then some. The Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope also got similar treatment for his own underwhelming effort. https://twitter.com/KiIIuaZ0ldyck/status/1186875656279396352?s=20 And even though it was just the first game of the season, there were apparently some heavy coaching implications going into the Lakers game, in particular. Many people speculated that Lakers Head Coach Frank Vogel was just a temporary stand-in until he gets fired in the middle of the season and replaced by Assistant Coach Jason Kidd. Tuesday night's loss didn't help ease those rumors. Aside from some comedic relief, the tweets were all basically inconsequential. But they added some levity to what many people felt was a disappointing opening night of the 2019-2020 NBA season. Scroll down to see some more hilarious Twitter reactions from NBA fans who watched Tuesday night's pair of season-opening games.

Andrew Wiggins Is Donating $22 For Every Point He Scores To Underprivileged Youth  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close