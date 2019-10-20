CLOSE
Issa Rae Joins Forces With Atlantic Records To Launch New Record Label

“Music has always been an essential part of every project I do and working with emerging talent is a personal passion,” said Rae.

Actress and producer Issa Rae is expanding her repertoire beyond the entertainment industry. Nearly a month after it was revealed that she’d be stepping into the tech space, the Los Angeles native is now setting out to make her mark in the realm of music. According to Variety, Rae has joined forces with Atlantic Records for the creation of a new label.

The label—dubbed Raedio—was established earlier this year. The first artist to release music under Raedio is Boston-bred songstress TeaMarrr. The video for her new single “Kinda Love” was directed by singers Lucky Daye and Ari Lennox. Going beyond the music, the label aims to provide artists with television, film, and podcast opportunities.

Rae says getting involved in the music industry is a natural transition because music has always been at the core of all of her projects. “Music has always been an essential part of every project I do and working with emerging talent is a personal passion,” she said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “Raedio allows me to continue that work within the music industry and audio entertainment space. The Atlantic Records team are innovators in terms of shifting and shaping culture. I’m excited to join forces with them to discover new artists.”

The leadership team at Atlantic Records is beyond excited to partner with Rae on this new venture. “Issa Rae is a next-level, future-thinking creative force who’s been breaking down cultural barriers and conquering one field after another. She’s made music a central character in her artistic evolution, and now she’s brought all that amazing passion, inspiration, and taste to the formation of Raedio,” said Atlantic Chairman & COO Julie Greenwald.

Rae has been making power moves this year. Earlier this month it was announced that her voice would be added to Google Assistant.

Issa Rae Joins Forces With Atlantic Records To Launch New Record Label  was originally published on newsone.com

