Black Tony must have a job after all because he treated one lucky 92Q Jams listener to a $250 shopping spree over at Security Square Mall Friday (October 18).

If that wasn’t enough, it looks like sparks flew between the two. Check out the video below to see how it all went down.

You can catch Black Tony live at the Baltimore Comedy Factory all weekend long. Click Here to purchase your tickets.

Black Tony Takes Lucky Baltimore Listener on $250 Shopping Spree was originally published on 92q.com

tkminspired Posted October 18, 2019

