Will Smith Reportedly Working On ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Spinoff

Reboots and spinoffs are all the rage now in Hollywood. Will Smith, according to a recent profile from The Hollywood Reporter, is working on a spinoff or reboot of some kind of his iconic television show, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. According to the report, the show will be under Westbrook Inc, the multimedia company founded by himself and his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith.

No further details on the show were revealed, but the profile did make sure to mention that Smith is still earning royalties from the hit 90’s sitcom. It also points out that the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air currently airs in 193 territories. Smith is now out promoting his latest flick, Gemini Man, the action/sci-fi thriller that has him facing off a younger version of himself.

He also just recently announced a clothing line based directly based off of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air called Bel-Air Athletics.

Maybe Smith got the inspiration to reboot The Fresh Prince after seeing the fan-made trailer for Bel-Air, a more dramatic take on the sitcom. The actor/new king of Instagram, linked up with the director Morgan Cooper to tell him that he thought the idea was “brilliant.”

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air spinoff joins the list of other rebooted sitcoms such as Saved By The Bell, Daria, Making The Band, and Celebrity Deathmatch, just to name a few. We know there is fatigue building because of the bombardment of reboots and spinoffs, but we trust Will bring a FRESH take (no pun intended) to the spinoff.

Bernard Beanz Smalls

