According to reports, Welterweight Boxing Champion Errol Spence Jr. was seriously injured in a car crash in Dallas. Authorities say that a Ferrari was speeding at a high rate before the vehicle went over the center median and flipped multiple times. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was seriously hurt and is currently in Intensive care. He is expected to survive. While the driver’s identity hasn’t been officially identified, sources close to the situation say it is indeed Spence.

Spence is undefeated at 26-0 with 21 knockouts. Last September, Spence defeated boxer Shawn Porter to become the unified Welterweight Champion.

Source: CBS 11 Dallas

Boxing Champ Errol Spence Jr. Seriously Injured After High-Speed Car Crash was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

97.9 The Beat Staff Posted 1 hour ago

