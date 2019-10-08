JT Of City Girls To Drop ‘First Day Out’ Freestyle To Celebrate Release From Prison

It appears the rumors are true.

JT of City Girls is officially home and her first act? Giving the people some bars. The image of JT writing bars were posted on her official Instagram page as well as the City Girls official IG page.

Her group mate Yung Miami was more than ecstatic to share the news. “YOU B*TCHES IN TROUBLE!! MY B*TCH HOME!” she captioned.

JT was behind bars for much of 2018 and ’19, just as City Girls were ascending up both the rap and pop culture charts. She was rumored to be released from prison on fraud charges last month.

