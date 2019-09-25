Imagine your Echo Dot screaming mother you know what at you in Samuel L. Jackson’s voice. It has become a reality, Amazon announced today (September 25) that legendary actor, is signed on to be Alexa’s first celebrity voice. During a significant project reveal in Seattle, the tech giant announced the new feature will be available in the form a 99-cent upgrade.
According to Amazon using Jackson’s iconic voice the Echo “can tell you jokes, let you know if it’s raining, set timers and alarms, play music and more – all with a bit of his own personality.” The new feature will also mark the first time a voice will be available in either“explicit and non-explicit.” Cause honestly who wants to hear Sam Jack saying wake up mother lover, even though that would sound hilarious at the same time.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- Basketball Star Andre Emmett Shot & Killed
- Man Drowns While Proposing To His Girlfriend Underwater [VIDEO]
- D.L. Hughley’s Daughter Ryan Gets Married! [WEDDING PHOTOS]
Sign Us Up!: Amazon Announces Samuel L. Jackson As First Alexa Celebrity Voice was originally published on cassiuslife.com