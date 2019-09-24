Actress Amanda Seales Goes Off After A White Woman Allegedly Denied Her Access To A Black Emmy Party

Actress Amanda Seales took to social media after she was escorted out of a Black Emmy’s party after being invited to the soiree by fellow actor Jesse Williams.

Sunday night after the Emmy’s aired, the “Insecure” actress took to insta-stories to share that she was denied access to the party because of a white woman.

“For the record, I am being denied entrance to the Black people’s Emmy party. And it’s a white woman telling me I can’t go in. I just want to put this on record that I am literally being told “you cannot get entrance into a party that Jesse Williams invited me to,” that is the only Black event for the Emmy weekend because a white woman is telling me I can’t get in,” adding sarcastically, “But I’m fine.”

She then cut to the clip of two men taking her out of the venue.

“This is security escorting me out of the Black Emmy party, that’s what’s happening,” she said on video.

Once outside, Amanda processed the turn of events with shock and pain. “This is just to remind y’all that like, it really doesn’t matter how hard you work or how good of a person you are, you just gon be in some bullish*t. The fact that I was literally humiliated just now, because four security guards were asked to come and remove me from a party that is supposed to honor Black people at the Emmys. And it was a white woman named Kiara who made it her business to do this. Oooh, I’m not going to cry though,” she explained.

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

