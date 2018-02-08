Why Amanda Seales Felt It Was Her Responsibility To Address Caitlyn Jenner [VIDEO]

We will never forget the viral video of Amanda Seales confronting Caitlyn Jenner while at the Katy Perry dinner. Recently, Seales sat down with The Root and was asked about that evening. She said, “Sometimes I feel I have to be the warrior of truth.”
During that time she mentioned that things needed to be addressed. Seales gathered her thoughts and pulled them together because Jenner like many others are listening to lies. The conversation guided her to talk about privilege that some people have and will never understand what others go through.
Seales said, “I’m not hostile, I’m passionate.” It was her moment to educate over 60 million of Perry’s followers that needed to know the truth. Some might think Seales was a little harsh, but we are thankful for people like her.
