Feeling This Hairstyle? Toya Wright Chops Off Her Inches & Gets A Sleek Short Cut

Toya Wright is known for having a head full of healthy hair under her weaves and she’s showing off a new look. The businesswoman/reality star is showing off a sleek short cut courtesy of Atlanta hairstylist Hair By Latise.

She also showed video on her story of Latise chopping off inch after inch of her tresses.

SEE ALSO: Toya Wright And Her Beautiful Daughters, Reginae Carter & Reign Rushing [PHOTOS]

Toya also added that her boo thang Robert Rushing is none too pleased by the haircut but hopefully he’ll get over it.

Toya loves to be candid with fans about her hair care and maintenance. She previously revealed that after the birth of her baby Reign Rushing, she suffered hair loss caused by postpartum alopecia.

SEE ALSO: Toya Wright Is Not Here For Reginae Carter’s Relationship: ‘I Don’t Like The Age Difference’

Toya detailed dealing with her thinning mane in an IG post:

“Postpartum Alopecia Is so real… I didn’t know why my hair was falling out. I just noticed my edges and the middle of my hair were getting super thin. Every time I would wash my hair it would come out in chunks. I’ve always had full edges. I did some research and found out that new moms are surprised to be shedding more hair than usual in the first few months after giving birth, but it’s perfectly normal. there’s no need to panic: Your hair should be back to normal around your baby’s first birthday. That’s way too long to be without edges but it’s a part of the beauty of giving birth. I just wanted to share that with you ladies. Who else is experiencing postpartum hair loss? …..cause I don’t like it 😫!!”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: