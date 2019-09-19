Torrei Hart To Tell Her Side Of The Story On Upcoming Comedy Tour

For years, Kevin Hart has made money telling jokes about his ex-wife and mother of his children, Torrei Hart.

As the partner who felt wronged in the relationship, as the woman who didn’t like the origins of his new marriage, I can understand why that was difficult for her, particularly when Hart made money from their life story while she did not—at least directly.

But Torrei Hart is a comedian herself. And according to recent social media posts, she’s ready to tell her side of the story.

“This time, I’m coming with the It’s Time To Tell My Side Tour of course, y’all know I got some sh*t to talk about. Get your tickets now cuz this show is going to be the most talked about show in the city.”

I know she has the material. I just wonder what she’s going to share…personally, I don’t even care if it’s funny. I just want to hear the tea.

You can learn more information about Torrei Hart’s tour here.

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

