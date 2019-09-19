John Singleton’s 21-Year-Old Daughter Petitions His Estate For A Monthly Allowance

Even before famed director John Singleton passed away, it was clear that his family members weren’t on one accord. Instead they squabbled publicly about the state of his health and who would be the executor of his will.

And even though he’s passed on, it seems that these financial matters haven’t disappeared.

According to TMZ, Singleton’s 21-year-old daughter Cleopatra is petitioning her father’s estate for a monthly allowance to help cover her living expenses.

Cleopatra is requesting $2,778 per month and a one-time payment of $4,150 to cover her study abroad program.

In the documents, Cleopatra alleges that she’s a student and her father used to cover all of her expenses, including her cell phone bill, car note, utilities etc. She claims that since his passing she’s been struggling to keep up.

She wants the allowance on a temporary basis until the estate determines how they’re going to divide her father’s fortune. She believes the process could take at least another year if not more.

The estate is rumored to be worth $35 million. The late director’s mother, Sheila Ward, is currently the administrator.

Sheila and Cleopatra have not been in the best place as of late. When Singleton was in his coma, she refuted her grandmother’s account, denying the coma. She also felt that Ward was taking advantage of her position as her father’s business manager. She believed that Ward’s plan was to liquidate her father’s assets and leave his children with nothing.

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.